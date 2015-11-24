Credit Suisse says agrees pay increase for Swiss staff

ZURICH Nov 24 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
said on Tuesday it had agreed on pay increases for
next year for its staff in Switzerland.
"The social partners have agreed on an increase in the total
salary amount in accordance with the Agreement on Conditions of
Employment for Bank Staff (ACEBS) of 0.75 percent for individual
and performance-based salary increases for 2016," the
Zurich-based bank said in a statement.
This applies to employees in Switzerland who are subject to
the ACEBS up to and including assistant vice president level,
the bank said, adding that salary increases negotiated in
previous years were 0.75 percent for 2014 and 0.9 percent for
2015.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)