UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse CEO paid $19.4 mln in cash and shares last year

By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam received 18.9 million Swiss francs
($19.4 million) in cash and share awards from the Swiss bank in
2015 even after requesting a 40 percent bonus cut, according to
its annual report.
Thiam, who took over at Credit Suisse from British insurer
Prudential last July, is five months into implementing
his new strategy for the Zurich-based bank.
For 2015, he received 4.57 million francs in total pay, 2.86
million francs of which was in bonuses.
His pay was topped up by 14.3 million francs in replacement
awards in Credit Suisse shares to compensate for the
cancellation of deferred awards from Prudential. The shares are
vested over three years.
Prudential paid Thiam 11.8 million pounds ($16.6 million) in
2014, a 35 percent increase on his 2013 compensation, following
a bumper incentive plan payout in his final year in charge.
Thiam's predecessor as chief executive of Switzerland's
second-biggest bank, Brady Dougan, made 9.7 million francs in
2014. Credit Suisse said it paid bonuses in 2015 to its five
departing executive board members, including Dougan, totalling
21 million francs.
Since taking charge, Thiam has put a new structure in place,
raised around 6 billion francs in capital and is cutting back
its volatile investment banking business while focusing on more
stable wealth management.
"Notwithstanding these achievements, Mr Thiam requested that
his target level of compensation discussed at the time he joined
Credit Suisse be reduced by 40 percent, given the weaker
financial performance of the group during 2015," Credit Suisse
said in its annual report.
REVISED BLUEPRINT
Credit Suisse is coming off the back of its first full-year
loss since 2008 after booking a big impairment charge at its
investment banking business at the end of 2015.
On Wednesday, while announcing 800 million francs in
additional cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank
further, Thiam said the bank would most likely remain in the red
in the first quarter of 2016 after exceptional items.
Credit Suisse shares rose on Wednesday's strategy update,
which stepped up some of the initiatives in Thiam's initial
blueprint from Oct. 21.
However, gains were wiped out on Thursday after shares fell
as much 4.6 percent amid concerns remain over steep losses on
Credit Suisse's illiquid credit portfolio.
Thiam has said things had clearly gone wrong but the bank
was now confident the problems had been identified.
"We argued CS needed a 'Plan B'," Morgan Stanley analysts,
who have an "equal-weight" rating on Credit Suisse's stock,
wrote in a note.
"The good news is we now have a new one with commitment to
less capital intensity and lower costs. But the bad news is this
came after $1 billion of MTM (mark to market) losses on
portfolios that the CEO said he was 'not aware of on that
scale'."
