Credit Suisse to pay $90 mln over misrepresenting performance metric

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Oct 5 Credit Suisse AG will pay a $90 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after an investigation by U.S. regulators found the bank misrepresented to investors how it determined a performance metric in its wealth management business.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that in addition to its settlement with the bank, former Credit Suisse executive Rolf Bogli also agreed to settle and pay $80,000 for his role in the violations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: