Barclays, Credit Suisse in mortgage-settlement talks with DoJ - Bbg

Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A Credit Suisse deal could be announced within several weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. bloom.bg/2daifzh

Credit Suisse declined to comment. Barclays was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)