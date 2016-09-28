版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 02:00 BJT

Barclays, Credit Suisse in mortgage-settlement talks with DoJ - Bbg

Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A Credit Suisse deal could be announced within several weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. bloom.bg/2daifzh

Credit Suisse declined to comment. Barclays was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)

