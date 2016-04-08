Credit Suisse chairman says investors back current management - Bilanz

ZURICH, April 8 Credit Suisse's major investors back the Swiss bank's senior management to implement Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's new strategy, Chairman Urs Rohner told Swiss magazine Bilanz.

"I have had contact personally with most of the big investors," Rohner was quoted as saying in an interview published on Friday. "They support the current management and want us to stick to the communicated strategy."

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, is just over five months into implementing Thiam's plan of shrinking its investment bank to focus more on wealth management, especially in emerging markets.

He has also introduced a new management structure and raised around 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) in fresh capital.

But analysts have concerns that Credit Suisse's capital levels still lag rivals and that slower growth in China could jeopardise 2018 growth targets.

The bank has also faced criticism over nearly $1 billion in trading write-downs after Thiam said he and other senior bank officials were unaware of the size of the positions behind the losses at its Global Markets division.

Rohner, who said last week the bank's trading operations had "no blind spots", told Bilanz that the question was whether people in Global Markets had kept the CEO sufficiently informed.

"The bank is looking at that now," Rohner said.

He added that Thiam, who took over as CEO in July from British insurer Prudential, was still "exactly the right man" to lead the bank.

"He is the ideal choice to lead the bank into the future under the current conditions," Rohner said.

Credit Suisse shares are down more than 40 percent in 2016, making it one of the worst performers on the European banking sector index.

($1 = 0.9560 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Jane Merriman)