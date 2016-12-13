Lights out for Credit Suisse's 'Light Pool' stock trading venue

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 13 Credit Suisse is the latest
bank to shutter one of its private U.S. stock trading venues, as
increasing regulatory scrutiny makes it harder to justify the
costs of running such trading systems.
Credit Suisse on Tuesday confirmed through a spokeswoman
that it had shuttered its alternative trading system known as
Light Pool on Nov. 18 after a strategic review of its
algorithmic trading offerings.
Credit Suisse also runs Crossfinder, the No. 2 U.S.
alternative trading system and has no plans to close it, the
spokeswoman said. Crossfinder is a "dark pool," where trading
information is not displayed, while Light Pool was an electronic
communications network that displays its available orders to its
clients.
The closing follows similar actions by Bloomberg LLC, Bank
of America Corp, Convergex Group LLC, Citigroup Inc
, and Wells Fargo within the past couple of years,
records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority show.
In October, Goldman Sachs Group Inc hired exchange
operator Nasdaq to host and run its dark pool. (reut.rs/2gxw1f5)
Regulatory oversight of alternative trading systems has
intensified in recent years, leading to spate of enforcement
actions and new rules.
Credit Suisse and Barclays PLC agreed in January to
pay more than $150 million combined to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the New York Attorney General to settle
allegations that they deceived investors in their dark pools and
the Light Pool network.
Dark pools allow investors to trade anonymously and only
make data available after a trade, reducing the chance that
others in the market will catch wind of a buyer's or seller's
intentions and move the price against them.
Critics say private trading venues add to the fragmentation
of the market, increasing complexity and costs for participants.
In November 2015, the SEC proposed rules requiring
alternative trading systems to disclose significantly more
information to clients about how they operate.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)