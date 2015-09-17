Credit Suisse says will announce strategic update on Oct 21

ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
said on Thursday it would give investors an update on
the bank's strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on
Oct. 21 .
"The strategy update will provide a briefing of Credit
Suisse's business plans and organization, as well as the
financial results for the third quarter of 2015," the
Zurich-based bank said in a statement.
A Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse
intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime
brokerage business under a strategy being developed by Thiam.
