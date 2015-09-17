版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 17日 星期四

Credit Suisse says will announce strategic update on Oct 21

ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give investors an update on the bank's strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Oct. 21 .

"The strategy update will provide a briefing of Credit Suisse's business plans and organization, as well as the financial results for the third quarter of 2015," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

A Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by Thiam. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

