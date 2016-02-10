Credit Suisse CEO says market turmoil helping to drive change

ZURICH Feb 10 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said that the turmoil in global markets
this year is helping him to speed implementation of his new
strategy for the Swiss bank.
"I'm using the current challenging environment to accelerate
the transformation that I'm driving," Thiam told a conference in
Miami, which was streamed via Credit Suisse's website, adding
that it is a not a great time to be a bank after several days of
steep share price falls.
Last week Credit Suisse reported its first full-year loss
since 2008 after booking a large impairment charge at its
investment banking business, sending its share price tumbling
and piling pressure on Thiam.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by David
Goodman)