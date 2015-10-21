Credit Suisse announces capital increases in new strategy

ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Wednesday announced plans for two capital increases to raise just over 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.28 billion), as well as a raft of changes to its top management and a partial flotation of its Swiss universal bank.

"Today, we are also taking decisive action to strengthen our balance sheet and capital position to the point where it will not be any more a source of concern for our clients, our investors or our regulators," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in a statement.

These were among a host of measures outlined by Thiam who, almost four months into the job, set about putting his stamp on the bank.

