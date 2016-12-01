REFILE-Credit Suisse's Swiss spin-off faces same capital rules as group

(corrects spelling of analyst's name in 7th and 8th graph)
ZURICH Dec 1 Credit Suisse's newly
minted Swiss bank will be held up to the same capital standards
as its global parent, Switzerland's State Secretariat for
Financial Matters (SIF) said on Thursday.
As a subsidiary of a global systemically important bank
(GSIB), the Swiss unit -- which launched as Credit Suisse
(Schweiz) AG in November -- will need to keep at least 10
percent of risk-weighted assets in common equity tier 1 (CET1)
capital, SIF said.
The minimum 10 percent CET1 ratio is more than double the
4.5 percent required under the international Financial Stability
Board's 2022 standards for global systemically important banks.
"The same GSIB rules apply to the subsidiary as to the
parent group," a SIF spokesman said, adding minor differences
might arise from differing focuses of the parent and domestic
bank.
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, which is run by Credit Suisse
veteran Thomas Gottstein, is expected to list on the stock
exchange next year, when it hopes to raise 2 to 4 billion francs
by selling a 20-30 percent stake.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
"It's potentially tougher than people might have imagined,"
Barclays analyst Jeremy Sigee said.
Sigee, however, did not view the requirements as a major
negative for the bank.
"I think they probably would have wanted the unit to be
reasonably well capitalised," he said.
Last year, the Swiss government outlined tough new capital
requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit
Suisse, to protect the economy from a major banking collapse.
From the end of 2019, UBS and Credit Suisse must also have a
leverage ratio of 5 percent with at least 3.5 percent made up of
CET1 capital.
