Credit Suisse CFO says considering options over Swiss unit IPO

ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.

"Given this capital position, and the likelihood of further delays to the Basel III reforms, I think we now have the time to consider the best options for our shareholders in respect to this IPO and other capital measures," Mathers said in a conference presentation in London, which was streamed via webcast.

Regarding Credit Suisse's investment banking business in London, Mathers said around $750 million of its $4-$5 billion in UK revenues could be at risk due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

