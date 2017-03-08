Credit Suisse CFO says considering options over Swiss unit IPO

UPDATE 2-Middle East rules hurts South Africa's Mediclinic earnings
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
"Given this capital position, and the likelihood of further delays to the Basel III reforms, I think we now have the time to consider the best options for our shareholders in respect to this IPO and other capital measures," Mathers said in a conference presentation in London, which was streamed via webcast.
Regarding Credit Suisse's investment banking business in London, Mathers said around $750 million of its $4-$5 billion in UK revenues could be at risk due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)
* CLOSED THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016/17 WITH A LOSS OF USD 650,515 COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF USD 52,298,743 IN THE SAME PERIOD 2015/16
LONDON, May 24 European shares, stuck just below 21-month highs for more than a week, fought for direction in early deals on Wednesday as weakness in mining and autos sectors were offset by strength in oil producers.