Credit Suisse says tax probe linked to "historical" business

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
"Credit Suisse offices in various locations have been contacted by regulatory and law enforcement authorities seeking records and information concerning investigations into our historical private banking services on a cross-border basis," it said in its quarterly financial report released on Thursday, adding it was cooperating with the authorities.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling