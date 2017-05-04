版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 13:28 BJT

Credit Suisse says tax probe linked to "historical" business

ZURICH May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.

"Credit Suisse offices in various locations have been contacted by regulatory and law enforcement authorities seeking records and information concerning investigations into our historical private banking services on a cross-border basis," it said in its quarterly financial report released on Thursday, adding it was cooperating with the authorities.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐