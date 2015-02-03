Credit Suisse exits U.S. retail market making business

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 Credit Suisse Group is
getting out of the U.S. equity retail market making business by
the end of the first quarter after failing to gain enough scale
to make a go of it, the bank confirmed on Tuesday.
The decision was part of Credit Suisse's ongoing review of
its investment banking business and does not affect the rest of
its retail execution services operations, the Swiss bank said in
a statement. Credit Suisse also runs Crossfinder, the largest
non-exchange U.S. stock trading platform, or "dark pool."
"Credit Suisse is constantly assessing how to best create
efficiencies for our franchise and our clients. We remain
committed to continuing to provide our clients with a top tier
offering," the bank said.
Retail market makers facilitate trading by using their own
capital to buy stock orders from retail brokerages while
attempting to profit off of the spread between the bid and offer
prices, often earning just pennies at a time, making scale
important. Market makers usually pay to access retail orders
because executing those orders tends to be more profitable than
making markets for professional traders. But if the price of a
stock moves in the wrong direction before the market maker can
offload it, the profits evaporate.
Regulators have been probing whether retail brokers have
been sending their clients' orders to the market makers willing
to pay them the most money, rather than those that will give the
best price to the end client.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the scrutiny around payment
for order flow had nothing to do with the bank's decision to
exit market making.
Credit Suisse entered retail market making in 2011, but
never managed to break into the ranks of the top market makers,
which include KCG Holdings, Citadel, UBS Group AG
, Citigroup, Susquehanna, and Two Sigma Securities.
There were only five employees in Credit Suisse's retail
market making division, and they will be moved to a new
agency-led unit that will act as a middleman for clients, taking
their orders and shipping them off to firms that do make
markets.
While big retail brokerages like TD Ameritrade,
Charles Schwab Corp, and E*Trade did not use
Credit Suisse's market making services in the fourth quarter of
2014, several smaller firms did send the bank a significant
portion of their retail orders, according to regulatory filings.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Diane Craft)