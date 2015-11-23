Credit Suisse says entity gets civil investigative demands from DOJ

ZURICH Nov 23 A Credit Suisse entity
has received civil investigative demands from the U.S Department
of Justice over matters related to credit default swaps, the
Swiss lender said in a prospectus for a share sale released on
Monday.
It gave no further details. A spokeswoman said it had
revealed the request in its 2014 annual report.
It reiterated that Credit Suisse and other defendants in
September had executed agreements to settle U.S. class-action
lawsuits alleging violations of price-fixing related to credit
default swaps. These agreements still required final court
approval, it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)