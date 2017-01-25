版本:
Credit Suisse, USS agree direct-lending finance joint venture

LONDON Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.

The venture will be seeded with an initial $3.1 billion in outstanding loans that were originated by Credit Suisse in 2014 and 2015, all of which are secured by underlying portfolios of loans to medium-sized European firms, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
