Credit Suisse to create U.S. banking business for billionaires

July 29 Credit Suisse Group AG, which
exited its U.S. private wealth business last year, is building
out a new investment banking group in the region to serve
billionaires.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank has hired Charlie Buckley
from rival UBS Group AG to work with company founders
and entrepreneurs, according to an internal memo reviewed by
Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokeswoman. Buckley
previously led a team at UBS focused on family offices.
The group will not provide traditional wealth planning to
ultra-wealthy clients, but instead focus on lending, capital
markets and M&A advice, people familiar with the bank's plans
said. It will target business owners who are already ultra-
wealthy, as well as entrepreneurs in industries like oil and
gas, biotechnology and telecommunications, whose stakes in their
companies could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, one of
the people added.
The bankers might, for example, cultivate a relationship
with the chief executive of a private technology company. When
the entrepreneur is ready to sell the business or take it
public, they could introduce the CEO to Credit Suisse bankers
who handle M&A or stock offerings.
The build-out comes as part of a broader strategic shift at
Credit Suisse in which CEO Tidjane Thiam is scaling back certain
trading businesses and focusing more on wealth management,
particularly in Asia.
Credit Suisse is focusing on areas within the investment
bank that support its wealth management unit, according to a
presentation last October as part of the bank's strategic
review.
Credit Suisse is also winding down businesses that require
too much capital or in which it lacks the scale to compete, such
as its U.S. wealth management business.
Wells Fargo & Co last year struck an agreement with
Credit Suisse for the right to recruit U.S. brokers who work for
the Zurich-based bank.
Banks are increasingly trying to provide services to the
ultra-rich, which represents the fastest-growing segment of
households.
The United States has the highest number of millionaire
households, although the biggest growth in private wealth is
expected to come in Asia, according to a report from Boston
Consulting Group.
Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a surprise profit for the
second quarter, boosting Thiam's efforts to restructure the
bank.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)