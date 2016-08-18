Credit Suisse banker dispute shows challenge of CEO's new strategy

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 Credit Suisse Group AG
is accusing a group of five investment bankers who left for
Jefferies Group LLC in May of stealing confidential information
and trying to coax former colleagues to join them.
The dispute, which has not been previously reported, offers
insight into how the Swiss bank's push into wealth management
under Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam may be prompting the
departure of bankers that Wall Street businesses want to retain.
Credit Suisse said in a petition in New York State Supreme
Court in June that the bankers printed out and had access to
proprietary information that could be used for the benefit of
Jefferies. Documents in the court case also accused the bankers
of conspiring to attract members of Credit Suisse's technology
banking team to Jefferies.
The Swiss bank is asking the court to block the five, all
former managing directors, from using proprietary information it
said they obtained before quitting. Credit Suisse did not name
Jefferies Group as a defendant in the case.
The former employees, Steve West, Bill Brady, John Metz,
Cameron Lester and Cully Davis, had worked in Credit Suisse's
technology, media and telecom investment banking group, handling
high-profile deals such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
$25 billion IPO. They denied Credit Suisse's allegations.
Lawyers for the bankers and Jefferies could not immediately
be reached to comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The departure of the five to Jefferies raised eyebrows on
Wall Street. Several of them had worked at Credit Suisse for
over a decade. But in court filings, their lawyers argued they
had little choice but to leave Credit Suisse to foster their
careers, since the Swiss bank was moving away from "investment
banking."
The lawyers cited news articles with headlines to that
effect and comments from Thiam, who became CEO in June 2015,
about the bank's shift toward wealth management and away from
capital-intensive businesses such as bond trading.
While the term "investment banking" is sometimes used to
refer broadly to institutional businesses, Credit Suisse has
said it is not moving away from traditional work done by these
former employees, like advising on mergers or underwriting
initial public offerings.
Nonetheless, Thiam's emphasis of wealth management has
alienated some of the dealmakers.
Credit Suisse has suffered a number of senior banker
departures in 2016, including global chairman of M&A David
DeNunzio, who left for a role at Wells Fargo & Co. For
the first half of 2016, Credit Suisse ranked No. 6 for U.S.
announced M&A, down from No. 4 during the same period a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In court documents, Credit Suisse said its former employees
printed and transferred confidential information about
transactions, client presentations, conferences and internal
research. The bank said they could cause "irreparable harm" if
they used the information. They said the information could help
the five to pursue deals that were in Credit Suisse's pipeline.
David Wah, global co-head of the tech, media and telecom
group at Credit Suisse, said in an affidavit that senior
managers at Jefferies were also soliciting junior Credit Suisse
employees.
Wah called the recruitment efforts "ongoing and aggressive"
and targeted in such a way that made Credit Suisse suspect the
former bankers. Under separation agreements, the five were
prohibited from recruiting from Credit Suisse for three months.
In court filings, lawyers for the former employees denied
they had taken confidential information or courted other Credit
Suisse employees, and said the Swiss bank was retaliating
against them for leaving.
"After publicly announcing that it would shift focus from
investment banking and reduce resources allocated thereto,
Credit Suisse is now indignant that respondents found another
opportunity to attempt to move on with their career," the
bankers' lawyers wrote.
The filings also revealed retention agreements Credit Suisse
had given some of the bankers in 2015 and 2016 to discourage
them from leaving. These cash awards, which vested at the end of
each year, were on top of their annual salaries and end-of-year
bonuses.
Such retention agreements are rare, compensation experts
said, because they are all in cash. Bank compensation is
typically tied up in stock to encourage long-term performance,
with a small portion payable in up-front cash.
The case is Credit Suisse Securities USA LLC v. Stephen
West, William Brady, John Metz, Robert Lester and Charles Davis,
Supreme Court, New York of New York, No. 653002/2016
