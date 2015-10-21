Credit Suisse CEO eyes London jobs cull to rein in costs

LONDON Oct 21 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam hinted at a wave of likely job cuts at
the Swiss bank's London-based operations, after unveiling
disappointing third-quarter profits and a raft of new measures
to slash spiralling costs.
"We have 6,600 jobs (in London), 2,400 front office, 4,200
back office. Out of the 4,200 about 2,400 are directly connected
to the front office so they need to be co-located with the front
office," Thiam told a press conference on Wednesday.
"The other 1,800 frankly don't need to be in London and
that's the potential we're looking at plus a little bit of
efficiency in the front office."
The bank also announced plans for two capital increases to
raise just over 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.28 billion), a
boardroom reshuffle and a partial flotation of its
domestic-focused retail bank as Thiam, almost four months into
the job, set about putting his stamp on the bank.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin in Zurich, writing by Sinead
Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)