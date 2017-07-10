FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse names new country manager in the Philippines
2017年7月10日 / 上午11点22分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Credit Suisse names new country manager in the Philippines

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG said on Monday it named Michael De Guzman as country manager in the Philippines.

Guzman, who will report to Francesco de Ferrari, chief executive Southeast Asia and frontier markets, most recently served as head of Philippines coverage for investment banking and capital markets.

He will continue to serve in his previous role in addition to the new appointment.

The bank also appointed Christian Senn as market group head in the Philippines for private banking in Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru

