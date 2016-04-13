Credit Suisse CEO on right track, board needs work - Harris

ZURICH, April 13 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam is taking the right steps by shrinking
investment banking to focus on wealth management, a senior
official at Harris Associates, which holds a 4.2 percent stake,
told a Swiss newspaper.
"This strategy should have been implemented two or three
years ago," David Herro, chief investment officer for
international shares, told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview
published on Wednesday, backing Thiam at a time he is under fire
over nearly $1 billion in writedowns on illiquid positions.
"Apparently there was a problem at the bank. That shows that
the supervisory board probably needs strengthening. A
complicated financial institution like Credit Suisse needs
people on the board who understand the business and ensure that
such slip-ups don't happen any more," Herro was quoted as saying
in the German-language report.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Arnold)