ON THE MOVE-Credit Suisse brokers leave for Jefferies, UBS

May 23 Three veteran Credit Suisse
brokers have left the company to join UBS Wealth
Management Americas and Jefferies & Co in New York,
representatives from both firms said on Wednesday.
Advisers Bob Constant and Jeryl Paris joined the wealth
management unit of Jefferies & Co, a subsidiary of the New
York-based Jefferies Group Inc. The advisers, who moved
in April, are based in the company's Midtown Manhattan office
and report to Mark Peters, global head of wealth management at
Jefferies & Co.
Peters said the advisers represent "top-tier hires" at
Jefferies, as the firm expands its wealth business.
Constant and Paris, who have both worked in the industry for
more than three decades each, have been partners since 1998.
They spent the past 12 years at Credit Suisse, where Constant
was a director of the private client group.
Both advisers had previously worked at New York-based
Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp, the former
investment bank and brokerage acquired by Credit Suisse in 2000.
Also on the move, adviser Mark Bilski left Credit Suisse in
May for UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage
division of the Swiss bank . Bilski, a roughly
three decade industry veteran, had been with Credit Suisse since
2005.
Credit Suisse confirmed the departures.