2012年 11月 20日

Credit Suisse says Asia-Pacific CEO Abbasi to leave firm

HONG KONG Nov 20 Credit Suisse Asia-Pacific CEO Osama Abbasi will leave the firm as part of a reorganisation that eliminated his role, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abbasi's counterpart from the Europe, Middle East and Africa division, Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad, is also leaving the firm as part of the restructuring, the bank said.

Abbasi was previously head of the equity department in Asia-Pacific.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)

