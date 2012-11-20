Credit Suisse says Asia-Pacific CEO Abbasi to leave firm

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
HONG KONG Nov 20 Credit Suisse Asia-Pacific CEO Osama Abbasi will leave the firm as part of a reorganisation that eliminated his role, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Abbasi's counterpart from the Europe, Middle East and Africa division, Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad, is also leaving the firm as part of the restructuring, the bank said.
Abbasi was previously head of the equity department in Asia-Pacific.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.