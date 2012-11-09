UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse cuts 300 Swiss jobs in local units merger

* 300 jobs part of extra 1 bln Sfr in cost cuts
* Swiss private banking head Vayloyan to leave Credit Suisse
* Credit Suisse cuts come on top of already disclosed 3,500
jobs
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Nov 9 Credit Suisse is to
merge its retail and private banking arms in Switzerland from
January, cutting 300 jobs at the Swiss bank to save 50 million
Swiss francs ($53 million).
The restructuring is part of an extra 1 billion-franc
cost-cutting campaign announced by Credit Suisse two weeks ago
as it seeks to boost profits and strengthen its balance sheet.
The current head of Swiss retail operations, Christoph
Brunner, will lead the streamlined unit, the bank said.
"I am convinced that we can fulfil our performance promise
even more effectively with this move, ensure we are close to our
clients, and ultimately secure and expand our market position,"
global private banking head Hans-Ulrich Meister said in a memo
to staff seen by Reuters.
Meister's move will feed fears of a widening cull of Swiss
bankers after domestic rival UBS said last week that
2,500 of an overall 10,000 job cuts will be made in
Switzerland.
UBS is winding down its fixed income business and returning
to its private banking roots.
Julius Baer is also expected to cut some jobs in
Switzerland as part of an overall reduction of 1,000 jobs, as it
seeks to rein in costs following its purchase of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's international wealth management
business.
At Credit Suisse, Rolf Boegli, who is currently operating
chief at the private bank, will lead a separate unit serving
ultra-wealthy clients in Switzerland - typically those with more
than $50 million in bankable assets - as well as asset managers.
The current head of private banking in Switzerland, Arthur
Vayloyan, will leave Credit Suisse, the bank said. Vayloyan
wasn't immediately available for comment.
Credit Suisse is targeting 4 billion francs in cost savings
by 2015, up from a goal of 3 billion francs it set in July and
an earlier figure of 2 billion.
The bank, which is already cutting 3,500 staff or 7 percent
of its workforce, said job losses would be inevitable to achieve
the extra savings, but until now have not detailed how many more
staff would go.
"The lack of far-sightedness surprises us, given banks tend
to be very resourceful when it comes to maximizing their
profits," workers' lobby group Employees Switzerland said in
reaction.