Credit Suisse hires Strobaek for Keitel as unit investment chief

ZURICH, April 18 Credit Suisse on Thursday named Michael Strobaek as Chief Investment Officer for its private banking arm effective May 1.

Strobaek, currently Chief Executive and CIO of an undisclosed family office in Switzerland, replaces Stefan Keitel, who left Credit Suisse for German private bank Berenberg last month.

"Michael's skill set will enhance our ability to deliver our investment views and themes for the benefit of clients across all segments," Credit Suisse's private banking co-head Robert Shafir said in a statement. Strobaek will report to Shafir.

Prior to the family office, Strobaek worked for Credit Suisse's crosstown rival UBS. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)