Credit Suisse hires Strobaek for Keitel as unit investment chief

Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
ZURICH, April 18 Credit Suisse on Thursday named Michael Strobaek as Chief Investment Officer for its private banking arm effective May 1.
Strobaek, currently Chief Executive and CIO of an undisclosed family office in Switzerland, replaces Stefan Keitel, who left Credit Suisse for German private bank Berenberg last month.
"Michael's skill set will enhance our ability to deliver our investment views and themes for the benefit of clients across all segments," Credit Suisse's private banking co-head Robert Shafir said in a statement. Strobaek will report to Shafir.
Prior to the family office, Strobaek worked for Credit Suisse's crosstown rival UBS. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.