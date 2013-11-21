Credit Suisse sets up Swiss subsidiary to sharpen crisis response

ZURICH Nov 21 Credit Suisse said on
Thursday it was setting up a Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015, a
move that would make it easier to break up the bank in the event
of a severe crisis.
"Credit Suisse plans to create a subsidiary for its
Swiss-booked business, primarily wealth management, retail and
corporate and institutional clients as well as the product and
sales hub in Switzerland," Switzerland's second biggest bank
said in a statement.
The banks said it would more closely align the booking of
its investment banking business to the region in which it
originates in order to meet future requirements for global
recovery and resolution planning and make its operation
infrastructure less complex and more efficient.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)