Credit Suisse CEO faces more calls to quit in U.S. tax dispute

ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Brady Dougan came under further pressure to resign on
Sunday, with a key figure in Switzerland's largest party
becoming the latest politician to call for a change in the
bank's leadership over its role in helping rich Americans dodge
tax.
Switzerland's second largest lender is expected to plead
guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to
resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S.
taxes, people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
Christoph Blocher, vice president of the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) and an influential billionaire
industrialist, told a Swiss newspaper that Dougan, as well as
Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner, should step down.
"In my opinion, the CEO as well as the chairman of the board
must go in order to save the bank," Blocher told the Schweiz am
Sonntag. "It's shameful how top management are shielding
themselves instead of protecting the company from damages."
The comments add to pressure on Dougan, after he faced calls
to step down from Switzerland's left-wing Social Democrats last
week, as well as an appeal from a Centrist BDP politician to
consider resigning once the tax case is settled.
Blocher told the newspaper it was still open whether Dougan
stepped down immediately after signing a guilty plea or within
the next two years. He said Rohner should stand down, as a
bank's chairman has such an important role with clear
responsibilities.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Blocher said the executives must be held accountable even
if, as Dougan has said, the Zurich-based lender's top management
were unaware that a small group of Swiss-based private bankers
helped U.S. customers hide income and assets.
"It is about responsibility, not guilt," Blocher said. "The
top bosses must deal with the consequences even if they didn't
know what was going on in the U.S."
