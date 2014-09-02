UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse says investigating allegations of employee misconduct

(Adds details, background, comment)
LONDON Sep 2 Credit Suisse said it
was investigating allegations of trader misconduct reported in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the
matter, said the Swiss bank had suspended an employee as part of
an internal probe into electronic communications.
The newspaper said Zoe Henderson, a trader on the European
equities sales desk in London, was alleged to have improperly
shared client information with her husband, Toby Henderson, a
trader at rival bank RBC Capital Markets.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the internal probe
also uncovered communications from Henderson in which she
complained about improper behaviour by her colleagues.
It added that Henderson's boss, Andrew Davis, had recently
gone on leave in connection with the probe.
Reuters could not independently confirm the allegations in
the report.
In a statement Credit Suisse declined to comment on whether
it had suspended any employees but said it was investigating the
issue.
"With regard to the story published in today's Wall Street
Journal, we cannot comment on employee matters under
investigation," Credit Suisse said in a statement.
"However, any allegations of this nature are taken very
seriously at Credit Suisse."
Zoe Henderson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Toby Henderson did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
Andrew Davis could not immediately be reached for comment.
His lawyer, Toby Stroh, told Reuters that there was due process
being undertaken at the bank but declined to comment further.
Electronic communications like chat rooms have featured
prominently in the investigations into the manipulation of Libor
and Euribor benchmarks and the possible rigging of the $5.3
trillion-a-day currency markets.
A number of banks subsequently placed tighter controls on
chat functions or limited access to certain forums.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Cynthia Osterman)