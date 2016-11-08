Credit Suisse expects more consolidation in Swiss finance sector in 2017

| ZURICH
ZURICH Nov 8 Credit Suisse says it
expects more consolidation in the financial sector in
Switzerland next year, as smaller local banks look for scale in
order to combat rising costs.
Smaller Swiss private banks, which for years benefited from
clients bringing money into Switzerland to take advantage of the
country's bank secrecy rules, are struggling under a global
clampdown on tax evasion and increasing regulatory costs.
Looming fines under a tax agreement between Swiss banks and
the U.S. Department of Justice have kept some potential buyers
on the sidelines and made some banks unattractive merger
targets, but most of the banks involved have now resolved their
cases.
"We expect more consolidation in the FIG (Financial
Institutions Group) sector, especially wealth management and
retail banking," Marco Illy, head of investment banking for
Switzerland at Credit Suisse, told Reuters.
"It's a scale thing. The fixed cost base is going up, so you
need scale to deal with a higher cost base. Those firms with
assets of 20 billion Swiss francs ($21 billion) and below are
the most challenged."
The number of private banks in Switzerland is likely to fall
to below 100 in the next three to five years from 136 in 2015, a
report by consultancy PwC said on Tuesday.
In February, Swiss private bank EFG International announced
it would buy rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 1.06
billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) to create Switzerland's
fifth-biggest wealth manager.
"That could trigger outright consolidation, new business
models and digitalization as a way of industrialising the
process. We could see combinations of non-competitively relevant
operations which help executing mid and back office processes,"
Illy said.
Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam has said that he wants his
bank to take part in consolidation in Switzerland, which could
be facilitated by the initial public offering of its Swiss
Universal Bank, planned by the end of 2017.
Thiam has also said that he is in talks with another bank
about a cost-sharing plan, in a bid to reduce Credit Suisse's
cost base.
Illy said that a recent trend of inbound Chinese M&A into
Switzerland, most notably with ChemChina's $43 billion takeover
of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, was set to
continue into 2017, as well as more outbound M&A.
"Swiss companies could take advantage of strong balance
sheets and cheap financing to look abroad for growth,
particularly in the Americas and Asia. Switzerland is a small
domestic market so companies have to grow internationally."
The market for initial public offerings should do better
than in 2016 which has seen just three listings in Switzerland,
Illy said.
"There are five or six potential IPO candidates. We could
see potential activity from the healthcare and biotech
sector, succession planning-led business and sponsor exits."
The float of 20 to 30 percent of Swiss Universal Bank is
expected to be the biggest IPO next year, with Credit Suisse
hoping to raise up to 4 billion Swiss francs.
So far this year, Credit Suisse is the largest fee earner in
Switzerland, which accounts for 4 percent of the EMEA fee pie,
Thomson Reuters data shows. The bank has earned $78 million for
services ranging from merger and acquisitions' advisory services
to capital markets, or 12 percent of this year's fee wallet.
($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)