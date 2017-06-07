Credit Suisse says 99 pct of rights exercised in rights offering

ZURICH, June 7 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday 99.2 percent of the rights had been exercised in its recent rights offering, raising net proceeds of around 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.25 billion).

The bank said it would have a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4 percent and a leverage ratio of 5.1 percent after the capital increase, based on first-quarter reported numbers. The readings for the two closely-watched measures of balance sheet strength are in line with the bank's expectations when it announced the capital raising plans in April.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which is recovering from back-to-back annual losses as it restructures under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, announced the cash raising plans in April and hopes it will remove any lingering concerns about its capital strength.

($1 = 0.9648 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)