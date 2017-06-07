Credit Suisse says 99 pct of rights exercised in rights offering

ZURICH, June 7 Credit Suisse said on
Wednesday 99.2 percent of the rights had been exercised in its
recent rights offering, raising net proceeds of around 4.1
billion Swiss francs ($4.25 billion).
The bank said it would have a common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 13.4 percent and a leverage ratio of 5.1 percent after
the capital increase, based on first-quarter reported numbers.
The readings for the two closely-watched measures of balance
sheet strength are in line with the bank's expectations when it
announced the capital raising plans in April.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which is recovering from
back-to-back annual losses as it restructures under Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam, announced the cash raising plans in
April and hopes it will remove any lingering concerns about its
capital strength.
($1 = 0.9648 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)