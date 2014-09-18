Julius Baer CEO says any takeover of bank far off - Bloomberg

ZURICH, Sept 18 The head of Julius Baer
, a rumoured takeover target for larger rival Credit
Suisse, said any purchase of the Swiss private bank
was unlikely for the foreseeable future, Bloomberg News
reported.
A Swiss finance blog reported last month that Zurich-based
Baer could eventually become a takeover target for Credit
Suisse.
But Chief Executive Boris Collardi said any move on the bank
was far off and a deal would be "very expensive".
"It's hard to imagine an acquisition of Julius Baer this
year, or for the foreseeable future," he told Bloomberg at a
conference in Geneva on Wednesday. Collardi said there had been
no formal discussions or approaches regarding a takeover.
A spokeswoman for Julius Baer confirmed his remarks.
Analysts have questioned the logic of a takeover from Credit
Suisse's point of view. It only recently agreed to pay $2.6
billion to settle a tax probe with the United States, giving it
fewer resources for acquisitions.
Julius Baer is in the midst of its own U.S. criminal
investigation for aiding tax evasion. Collardi is quoted by
Bloomberg as saying the bank would not be sold while it was
still under investigation.
A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters a few
weeks ago that the case for a deal between the two banks was
weak for now and that any possible merger would be at least two
to five years away.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)