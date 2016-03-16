Ex-Georgia premier files Swiss complaint against Credit Suisse

ZURICH, March 16 Lawyers for former Georgia
Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili have filed a Swiss criminal
complaint against Credit Suisse relating to allegations
of money laundering, one of the lawyers told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The complaint alleges that Credit Suisse did not have the
necessary controls in place, which allowed money to be laundered
through its systems, the lawyer said.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on the filing, but said it
was cooperating with the Geneva prosecutor.
"We can't comment on the filing and cooperate with the
Geneva prosecutor," a spokeswoman for Credit Suisse said in an
emailed statement.
Lawyers for Ivanishvili have alleged that fraudulent
activities by a Credit Suisse client adviser lost the former
Georgian leader hundreds of millions of dollars.
They allege that the adviser moved money from Ivanishvili's
account to cover other losses.
These losses came to light in September when shares in a
small-cap U.S. company the adviser had invested in fell sharply.
The complaint, which was filed on Tuesday, is the fourth
that lawyers for Ivanishvili have filed in Switzerland in this
case, but the first against Credit Suisse.
Past complaints have been against the client adviser, whose
name has not been publicly released, and unknown persons for
alleged fraud and hidden commissions.
The client adviser, who worked for Credit Suisse for around
10 years, has been in custody in Geneva since mid-January, the
adviser's lawyer said last month.
"The former relationship manager concealed his deceptions
from his colleagues and this is to the best of our knowledge an
individual case," Credit Suisse said in its statement.
A lawyer for the adviser was not immediately available for
comment on Wednesday, while the Geneva Public Prosecutor's
office had no comment.
News of the criminal complaint was reported earlier by
Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt; Editing by Alexander Smith)