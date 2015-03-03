MOVES-Credit Suisse retail analyst Balter joins investment banking group

March 3 Credit Suisse retail analyst Gary Balter
has joined the bank's investment banking division as a senior
advisor, according to an internal memo.
Balter, who has 25 years of research experience, specializes
in covering hardline retailers and discounters. He has been
ranked first by Institutional Investor's All America Research
team every year since 1992.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Credit Suisse
spokesman on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse's retail and consumer investment banking group
has advised on recent deals including Beam Inc's sale to Suntory
Beverage and Food Ltd for $15.9 billion and Albertsons'
acquisition of Safeway Inc for $9.4 billion.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by David Gregorio)