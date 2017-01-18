MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
NEW YORK Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
Eilert, the head of US par loan trading at Deutsche Bank, is scheduled to start in April, according to the memo from Daniel McCarthy, head of US leveraged finance trading.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. Eilert and a Deutsche Bank spokesperson both declined to comment.
Eilert joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 from Ore Hill Partners, according to the memo.
He fills the role vacated by Brad Capadona, who was named to the position last year after the departure of Barry Zamore.
Capadona left earlier this month to join Jefferies. Zamore joined UBS last year.
Trade volume in the US$881bn US leveraged loan market was US$629bn in 2016, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran; Editing By Michelle Sierra)
