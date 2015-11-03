MOVES-Credit Suisse's Brunner to leave the bank -spokesman

ZURICH Nov 3 Credit Suisse's head of private and wealth management clients for Switzerland, Christoph Brunner, will leave the Zurich-based bank, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We can confirm that he will leave the bank, but as soon as a successor is found," a spokesman for Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second biggest bank, said.
The news was first reported by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Brunner's planned departure follows a host of changes at Credit Suisse under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
The bank said last month it planned to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.06 billion) from investors, trim its investment bank and cut jobs.
Thiam has also made several additions to Credit Suisse's top management. ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Adrian Croft)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai