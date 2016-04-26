MOVES--Credit Suisse takes Mallgrave from Goldman

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - Matt Mallgrave joined Credit Suisse as its new head of US flow trading, according to an internal memo.
Mallgrave joins from Goldman Sachs after an 18-year career with the bank, most recently as a managing director and head of Americas cash high touch trading.
He has worked across regions and sectors, managing Delta One trading in Hong Kong and as a technology, media and telecoms block trader.
He will help Credit Suisse grow its flow trading platform and deploy it across the bank's client base. Mallgrave will be based in New York and oversee high touch cash trading and the program trading businesses.
Mallgrave will have joint oversight of the Delta One trading desk at Credit Suisse with Balaji Gopalakrishnan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.