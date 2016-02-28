Credit Suisse CEO for Russia leaves bank -spokesman

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
ZURICH Feb 28 Credit Suisse's regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
The bank's Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam last year embarked on Credit Suisse's biggest overhaul in almost a decade, choosing to focus more on private banking and wealth management in emerging markets while shrinking its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.