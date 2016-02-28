版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 28日

Credit Suisse CEO for Russia leaves bank -spokesman

ZURICH Feb 28 Credit Suisse's regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

The bank's Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam last year embarked on Credit Suisse's biggest overhaul in almost a decade, choosing to focus more on private banking and wealth management in emerging markets while shrinking its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)

