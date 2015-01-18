Credit Suisse to charge large companies for franc deposits

ZURICH Jan 18 Credit Suisse said on
Sunday it planned to start charging institutional and large
corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts following a move by
the Swiss National Bank to introduce negative interest rates.
The Swiss central bank announced in December that it would
charge banks for franc deposits from Jan. 22, in a bid to stem a
flight to the safe-haven currency driven by concerns over the
euro zone and Russia's deepening crisis.
Last week, the central bank said it would increase the
interest charge by a further 0.5 percentage points to -0.75
percent.
"In view of current developments, commission on credit
balances is being introduced in the case of institutional
clients and large corporate clients," Credit Suisse spokeswoman
Daniela Haesler said in an emailed statement, adding clients
were being informed individually about the measure.
She declined to comment on the size of the interest charge
and when it would be introduced. She added, however, that
Credit Suisse currently had no plans to levy a negative interest
rate on savings accounts.
The bank, along with local rival UBS, introduced a
form of negative interest rate on the franc accounts of
financial institutions in 2012 to deter rivals from hoarding the
safe-haven unit.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Clelia Oziel)