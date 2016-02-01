RPT-Thiam's Credit Suisse turnaround under scrutiny as 2015 loss looms

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH Jan 29 Credit Suisse looks set
to post its first full-year loss since 2008 next week, with a
write-down at its investment bank adding to pressure on Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam to show his turn-around plan is
achievable.
Thiam, who became CEO in July, wants to focus more on
managing the fortunes of the world's wealthy, especially in
emerging markets, while shrinking the investment bank.
But with analysts estimating a 2015 loss of 729 million
Swiss francs ($712 million) in its Feb. 4 earnings, the question
is whether Thiam can win investors' patience.
By contrast, rival UBS is forecast to set a more
positive tone when it reports on Feb. 2, with an average analyst
estimate for 2015 net profit of 5.75 billion Swiss
francs.
"The (Credit Suisse) numbers are not that important," said
Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Andreas Brun, who has a "market
perform" rating on the stock. "What is more important is that
Credit Suisse can reassure the market that they are on track to
achieve their goals."
UBS led the way in 2012 with a similar strategy overhaul to
Credit Suisse and is now the world's biggest private bank and
market leader in Asia Pacific.
Credit Suisse is the fourth-biggest private bank and the
third-largest in Asia Pacific and four months on from Thiam's
strategy announcement, many doubt it can hit growth targets,
which include more than doubling Asia Pacific pre-tax income by
2018.
China's stuttering economic growth has fuelled concerns that
Asian private wealth could be slowing.
"In October, I already said the targets are ambitious," said
Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti, who has a "hold" rating on
Credit Suisse's stock.
"Looking at where we stand today, with lower AuM (assets
under management) and probably weaker outlook for some global
trends, I find (the targets) even more difficult."
"SUBSTANTIAL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE"
Credit Suisse had a nine-month net profit of 2.9 billion
francs, but finance chief David Mathers warned in October of a
"substantial impairment charge" on the investment bank's 6.3
billion francs in goodwill in the fourth quarter.
This looks set to be compounded by a weak quarter for
fixed-income, commodities and currencies (FICC) at Credit
Suisse.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported drops in FICC
in the fourth quarter.
Investors will also look for any sign that Credit Suisse
faces rising risks of loan losses from low oil prices.
UBS investors are focused mainly on its dividend. It has
promised to pay out at least half its net profits if capital
targets are met.
"UBS is a dividend play," said ZKB's Brun, who rates the
stock "overperform". "If it disappoints on this then I put a
question mark on the whole investment case."
($1 = 1.0239 Swiss francs)
