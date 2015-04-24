Departing Credit Suisse CEO says post-crisis push was too ambitious

ZURICH, April 24 Credit Suisse's
departing chief executive said an ambitious expansion drive
following the global financial crisis ranked among his mistakes
as CEO, as he addressed shareholders for the last time as head
of the Swiss bank.
"I have certainly made my share of mistakes, as well," Brady
Dougan will tell the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting
on Friday, according to prepared remarks released by the bank.
"In retrospect, for instance, I should have been more
cautious about expanding the business early in the post-crisis
rebound."
Midwest-born Dougan initially won admiration for leading the
bank through the crisis without requiring a government bailout
-- unlike cross-town rival UBS -- but he has since
faced criticism for his decision to retain a sizeable investment
bank after Switzerland imposed stiff capital requirements.
This is in sharp contrast to UBS, which has cut back on
capital-intensive investment banking to focus far more on
private banking, or financial services for wealthy clients.
Tidjane Thiam, currently the head of insurer Prudential
, will take the reins at Credit Suisse in June with
expectations high that he will scale back the investment bank
and ramp up its wealth management arm.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)