UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse CEO says post-crisis expansion was a mistake

By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 24 Credit Suisse's
outgoing chief executive said an ambitious expansion drive
following the global financial crisis ranked among his mistakes
as CEO, as he addressed shareholders for the last time on
Friday.
Brady Dougan, born in the U.S. Midwest, initially won
admiration for leading the Swiss bank through the crisis without
requiring a government bailout -- unlike cross-town rival UBS
.
He has also faced criticism for his decision to retain a
sizeable investment bank, regarded by many in Switzerland as too
risky following the crisis.
During his final annual general meeting, speaking briefly in
German and French and at times visibly moved, Dougan said he had
made his share of mistakes.
"In retrospect, for instance, I should have been more
cautious about expanding the business early in the post-crisis
rebound," he said.
Expectations are high that the man who will replace Dougan
in June, Tidjane Thiam, will scale back the investment bank and
build up Credit Suisse's wealth management arm.
At past investor meetings the bank's minority but vocal
retail investors have grilled Dougan - who has been CEO since
2007 and with Credit Suisse for 25 years - on his large pay
packets, strategy and lack of German-language skills.
Dougan told Reuters it was a day of mixed emotions.
"After eight years, it's probably a good time to move on but
obviously I have very strong connections to the firm and the
people," he said on the sidelines of the meeting.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse has been a lightning rod for
criticism over pay in Switzerland since its decision to pay
Dougan nearly 90 million Swiss francs ($94.32 million) in 2010,
when a five-year share bonus programme topped up his salary.
Public opposition to eye-watering salaries for some
executives in Switzerland culminated in a 2013 referendum giving
shareholders a binding say on executive compensation.
One Credit Suisse stakeholder brought a gift of a Swiss
centime to the meeting for the newcomer Thiam, who was not in
attendance and is currently head of insurer Prudential,
to remind him of the "excessive pay of his predecessor".
"To that end I give you an out-of-circulation centime along
with the saying, 'He who does not honour the centime, is not
worthy of the franc,'" shareholder Urs Troxler told the meeting.
At the AGM, 87 percent of investors backed the bank's
proposed compensation for its executive board in the first
binding shareholder vote on the issue.
Dougan took a voluntary cut in pay in 2014, taking home 9.7
million Swiss francs ($10.2 million).
A non-binding vote on the compensation report only received
the backing of 66.8 percent of votes after influential U.S.
shareholder advisor ISS opposed the plan.
Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner, who led the search for
Dougan's replacement, told the AGM he hoped to remain with the
bank for another 10 years.
($1 = 0.9542 Swiss francs)
