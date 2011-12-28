C.Suisse fined in U.S. over short sales handling

LONDON Dec 28 A U.S. brokerage regulator
slapped a $1.75 million fine on Credit Suisse for
failing to meet local rules governing the supervision of short
sales of securities, in a crackdown that has also hit Swiss
rival UBS.
In short sales, investors sell securities they do not own,
hoping that their price will fall before buying them back and
returning them, pocketing the difference.
Credit Suisse violated a U.S. regulation known as SHO, which
requires a broker or dealer to have reasonable grounds to
believe that a security can be borrowed and is available for
delivery before accepting a short sale order, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said.
The regulator said Credit Suisse's supervisory and
compliance monitoring system was "seriously flawed", over a
period spanning June 2006 through to December 2010.
It added that the bank released millions of short sale
orders to the market without documenting whether it would be
able to locate and deliver the securities, a requirement under
regulation SHO.
The bank also mismarked tens of thousands of sale orders in
its trading systems, identifying them as "long" when they were
in fact short sales, FINRA said.
"We are pleased that we have reached closure and this matter
is now behind us," Credit Suisse said.
FINRA handed out a much bigger penalty of $12 million to
Switzerland's UBS in October, for very similar violations from
2005 to 2010.
FINRA's chief of enforcement told Reuters then that the
regulator had not identified any specific delivery failures, but
UBS was also fined for the inadequacy of its systems.
Regulation SHO was imposed in 2005 by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clamp down on abusive "naked"
short selling -- when investors sell short without first
borrowing the underlying shares or making sure they can be
borrowed.
The rules are meant to ensure that brokerages can deliver
shares on short-sale transactions they process.
UBS was also charged by the SEC in November for faulty
record-keeping related to short sale orders, and settled by
agreeing to pay an $8 million fine.