Credit Suisse names Helman Sitohang head of Asia Pac investment bank

HONG KONG Nov 21 Credit Suisse has appointed its Southeast Asia CEO Helman Sitohang as the head of investment banking for Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.
In the newly created role, Sitohang will be responsible for strengthening Credit Suisse's equities, fixed income and investment banking businesses in the region.
The appointment comes a day after news that the private banking arm will swallow its smaller asset management unit and absorb some investment bank activities, triggering a management shake-up of those jockeying to succeed its chief executive. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred;Editing by Ron Popeski)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.