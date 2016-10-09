Credit Suisse places 5 employees on leave over tax probe

ZURICH Oct 9 Credit Suisse has placed
five employees on leave while it carries out an internal
investigation related to tax matters, the Swiss bank said on
Sunday.
Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported earlier the bank's
action was in connection with a U.S. investigation into Credit
Suisse's Israeli unit over possible tax evasion.
"Credit Suisse is carrying out an internal investigation
relating to tax matters," the bank said in a statement. "The
review is focusing on employee conduct."
Media reports first surfaced in June that the U.S.
Department of Justice was conducting a probe to determine
whether Credit Suisse employees in Israel helped dual Israeli
and U.S. citizens to evade American taxes.
Credit Suisse did not comment on further details of the
investigation.
