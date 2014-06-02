版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 00:06 BJT

Loss of business for CSuisse limited due to U.S. guilty plea-exec

BERNE, June 2 Credit Suisse has lost a limited amount of business due to its guilty plea to charges it helped wealthy Americans evade taxes, the head of its private bank said on Monday.

"That has been very limited," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, the chief executive of Credit Suisse's private bank when asked about loss of business due to the guilty plea during a roundtable discussion on Swiss banking in Berne.

"We also had new business at the same time." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Albert Schmieder)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐