Loss of business for CSuisse limited due to U.S. guilty plea-exec

BERNE, June 2 Credit Suisse has lost a limited amount of business due to its guilty plea to charges it helped wealthy Americans evade taxes, the head of its private bank said on Monday.

"That has been very limited," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, the chief executive of Credit Suisse's private bank when asked about loss of business due to the guilty plea during a roundtable discussion on Swiss banking in Berne.

"We also had new business at the same time." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Albert Schmieder)