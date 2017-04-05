版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

Swiss now in touch with Dutch over Credit Suisse case - AG

BERN, April 5 Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber is in touch with Dutch authorities over an international investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering via accounts at Credit Suisse, he told a news conference on Wednesday, declining further comment.

His office said last week it was disconcerted that the Dutch-led investigation based on an anonymous tip about thousands of suspect accounts had kept Swiss prosecutors out of the loop at first.

Coordinated raids began on Thursday in the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Australia, the Dutch office for financial crimes prosecution said on Friday. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
