Credit Suisse set up wealth management team in Thailand

BANGKOK May 18 Credit Suisse said on
Wednesday it set up a wealth management team in Thailand to tap
rising demand from high-net-worth individuals, as part of its
expansion in Asia.
Credit Suisse, which has operated full-service securities
brokerage in Thailand for 16 years, said in a statement Thailand
has a sizeable high net worth wealth pool compared to other
major regional economies such as South Korea or Singapore.
The bank is targeting two key client segments:
high-net-worth individuals with assets of more than $2 million,
and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with asset of $50 million,
or $250 million in net wealth, it said.
Most of them are first- or second-generation entrepreneurs
with family-owned businesses, who are increasingly keen to
diversify their wealth through global investments, the statement
said.
According to a 2015 Asia Pacific wealth report, there are
around 91,000 high-net-worth individuals in Thailand with more
than $1 million in investable assets, owning total $456 billion
of investable wealth, it said.
There are also an estimated 340 ultra-high-net-worth
individuals with more than $50 million in net wealth, according
another Credit Suisse global wealth report.
