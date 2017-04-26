版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Credit Suisse to raise $4 bln in rights issue - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:

**European stock futures steady after STOXX 600 hit 20-month high

**Credit Suisse opts for $4 bln rights issue, ditches Swiss banking IPO plan

**Santander posts 14 pct profit rise in first quarter

**Record Mercedes-Benz sales drive Daimler profit beat (Reporting by Helen Reid)
