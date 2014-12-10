CORRECTED-Credit Suisse's healthcare banker joins UBS in Europe - memo

(Corrects year in paragraph 3 to 2011 not 2001)
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON Dec 10 Credit Suisse's
healthcare sector banker Martin Henrichs is to join UBS
where he will head the coverage of the healthcare team
for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), UBS said in an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Henrichs has a broad set of relationships across healthcare
in EMEA but will be primarily focused on Healthcare Services and
Medtech, said the memo. He will effectively start in March and
will be reporting to Laurent Bouvier, head of Industry Groups
and Rob DiGia, global head of Healthcare.
Martin has 15 years' experience in the industry and has
spent the last seven years at Credit Suisse in London, where he
successfully advised companies such as Actelion in its
defence against activist investor Elliott Advisors in 2011, Teva
in its $6.8bn acquisition of U.S. specialty drugmaker
Cephalon and Germany's Fresenius in its $4.1bn
takeover of rival Rhoen Klinikum.
During his time at Credit Suisse he successfully built its
Healthcare Services franchise and subsequently ran its overall
Healthcare business in EMEA, the memo said.
Martin previously worked at JP Morgan in London and in
Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard)