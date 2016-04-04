Credit Suisse faces tough questions after $1 bln write-downs

* Nearly $1 bln in write-downs in Q4 2015, Q1 2016
* CEO said he, many senior people unaware of size of trades
* CEO raised concerns in January, materials seen by Reuters
show
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 4 On Jan. 19, Credit Suisse
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam contacted the head of the
Swiss bank's markets business asking for more details about the
fourth-quarter results at the trading division, according to
materials seen by Reuters.
Two-and-a-half months and nearly $1 billion in write-downs
later, investors, analysts and former board members are
questioning why Thiam and his finance chief, David Mathers, were
caught out by the scale of the division's illiquid trades --
positions that are not easy to sell out of.
The write-downs have compounded for Credit Suisse what has
already been a tough start to 2016 for all investment banks,
with its share price down around 38 percent so far this year,
one of the biggest slides of all large European lenders.
In January, Thiam, by then just over six months into his job
as CEO of Switzerland's second-biggest bank, wondered whether
Credit Suisse had gone too big on some trades and addressed the
issue with another top executive.
"I wonder about the absolute size of our inventory in a
number of activities," he told Global Markets head Tim O'Hara on
Jan. 25, according to the materials shown to Reuters on
condition that no further details would be disclosed.
"You and I need to discuss case by case the appropriate
inventory levels," Thiam said.
Thiam has said he and other senior bank officials were
unaware of the size of the positions behind the write-downs but
that no trading limits had been breached or trades concealed.
In response to Reuters questions about the bank's risk
management and the exchange between Thiam and O'Hara, a Credit
Suisse spokesman reiterated those comments.
"He only learned of the extent of the positions in January
and took steps to address the situation," the spokesman said.
Thiam and O'Hara declined further comment on Monday.
On Feb. 4 the markets division reported an adjusted pre-tax
loss of 658 million Swiss francs ($686.35 million) for the
quarter, in which Credit Suisse racked up $633 million in
write-downs on illiquid trades. A further $346 million in
write-downs followed in the first quarter as of March 11, the
bank disclosed on March 23.
Now Thiam faces questions about the bank's risk controls and
oversight by senior management of part of its markets business.
"Does it raise concerns? Yes it does," said Andreas
Vendetti, an analyst at Swiss private bank Vontobel who rates
Credit Suisse's stock "hold".
Some people familiar with the Zurich-based bank's operations
expressed surprise and scepticism that top management could be
unaware of such important details.
"If the CFO didn't know about it, then sure as hell the
chief risk officer would have done, which means everybody would
have done," said one former board member of a Credit Suisse
investment banking subsidiary. "It's hard to imagine that nobody
knew about this stuff."
The Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment on who knew
what and when.
UGLY DUCKLINGS
Around $600 million of the write-downs came from securitised
products -- which include collateralised loan obligations (CLOs)
-- and distressed credit.
CLOs are packages of debt, often corporate loans, which are
put together and sold on to investors. They often offer high
rates of return but the holders take on most of the risk of
loans being defaulted on. Distressed credit involves trading
debt of companies that are near or going through bankruptcy,
another high-risk high-reward strategy.
When he outlined his new strategy for the bank in October,
Thiam had referred to securitised products and credit as the
"two ugly ducklings".
But he said it was not a top priority to tackle businesses
such as these that require large amounts of capital when they
were generating high returns in Global Markets, one of Credit
Suisse's two investment banking divisions.
In securitisation Credit Suisse is one of the top three
players by revenue, according to Coalition's investment bank
league table, which also pegs Credit Suisse as a top-six bank in
terms of credit.
But by mid-March, Thiam decided to exit distressed credit
and European securitised product trading altogether.
Thiam told analysts and reporters that Mathers, Chief
Financial Officer at Credit Suisse, and many others at the bank
had also been unaware of the size of the positions.
Looking at the numbers in January, Thiam turned for answers
to O'Hara, Global Markets head since an Oct. 21 restructuring,
the materials seen by Reuters showed.
Thiam wanted to understand the fourth-quarter performance,
with a particular focus on December and go over, "day by day if
necessary", the activities and risk management decisions taken.
After O'Hara sent over a profit and loss statement as well
as a risk review, Thiam sought clarification on some leveraged
finance deals signed during 2015 which had already posted a
cumulative loss of $87 million. He also wanted to better
understand the rationale behind Credit Suisse's large presence
in U.S. distressed debt trading.
"I noted the absolute level of our CLO exposures," Thiam
said. "It will be important to ensure that these exposures do
not increase going forward and understand their potential impact
on Q1 if market conditions do not improve. This last point is
actually valid for all the products."
O'Hara agreed that inventory was too high, saying Credit
Suisse's trading desks were trying to get positions down where
they could without disrupting the market.
Credit Suisse has reduced its exposure to distressed credit
from $2.9 billion at the end of December to $2.1 billion by
mid-March, while its U.S. CLO exposure went from $0.8 billion to
$0.3 billion.
UNWELCOME DISTRACTION
Thiam said in March that "a number of people" had paid
consequences for him being unaware of these trading positions,
and that part of the issue was that trading limits were
continuously raised, letting traders take larger positions.
Credit Suisse's illiquid investment limit is approved by its
risk committee, according to the bank's Organizational
Guidelines and Regulations report dated June 2014.
Limits for exposures where the risk profile changes more
infrequently, as with illiquid investments, are monitored on a
monthly basis, the bank said in its 2015 annual report.
While Thiam said the problem was in the issue bank's systems
and trading limits, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner offered
another explanation, telling a conference there was a problem
over how the assets were valued, traded and managed.
The write-downs are an unwelcome distraction as Thiam, 53,
embarks on Credit Suisse's biggest revamp in a decade.
They follow a $2.6 billion settlement and a guilty plea for
its private banking having helped wealthy Americans evade tax,
in May 2014, more than a year before Thiam, a former Ivory Coast
government minister, joined Credit Suisse from British insurer
Prudential.
Thiam wants to pare back Credit Suisse's investment bank and
focus on wealth management. His strategy, which included a new
management structure and raising about 6 billion francs in fresh
capital, has received a lukewarm response from markets.
In March, Credit Suisse announced 800 million Swiss francs
in additional cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank
further. The market welcomed cost cuts but many are still
waiting for the turnaround efforts to take hold.
($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields and Oliver Hirt in
Zurich, and Anjuli Davies, Simon Jessop and Alex Chambers in
London, Editing by Timothy Heritage)