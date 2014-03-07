Credit Agricole FX head no longer working at bank-sources

PARIS, March 7 Credit Agricole's global head of foreign exchange Vincent Leclercq is no longer working at the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The sources gave no reason for Leclercq leaving the role, but one of them said it was not related to a global investigation into alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

London-based Leclercq's official status on the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) online database, updated daily, has been listed as "inactive" since Monday.

An individual is listed as inactive by the FCA when they no longer have approved status from the regulator, either as a result of them ceasing to be in a specific role at a regulated firm, or if their employer decides they are no longer "fit and proper" to do the job, according to the FCA's website.

Calls and emails to Leclercq were not returned.

Credit Agricole spokesman Bertrand Hugonet and the FCA both declined to comment.